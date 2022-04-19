‘Big Mouth’ officially renewed for seventh season on Netflix

Big Mouth has officially been renewed for a seventh season on Netflix.

The fifth season of the adult animated series, developed by Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett and Andrew Goldberg, was released on the streaming service at the end of 2021, with a sixth season expected to drop later this year.

Regular voice actors on the series include Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein.

According to Deadline, Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources has also been renewed for a second season, after the first one aired just a couple of weeks ago.

According to the show’s synopsis, the spin-off “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years”.

Cast members including Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler as Petra the Ambition Gremlin and Keith from Grief.

More characters from Big Mouth have also been confirmed to return, including Mona the Hormone Monstress (Thandiwe Newton), Simon Sex (Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford) and Gavin the Hormone Monster (Bobby Cannavale).

These join previously announced characters Maurice the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park), Emmy the Lovebug (Aidy Bryant) and Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer). David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Pamela Adlon will also reprise their roles.

No release date has been confirmed yet for future seasons of either show – you can catch up with the previously released episodes on Netflix.