‘Big Mouth’ spin-off ‘Human Resources’ will bring more hormone monsters to Netflix

The new show will focus on monsters

A Big Mouth spin-off called Human Resources is on the way.

Co-creator Nick Kroll announced the news of the new show during an appearance at New York Comic-Con yesterday (October 3).

Human Resources will focus on the hormone monsters that were introduced in Big Mouth season 2. “So there was a question earlier about Monster World, and if we’re going to do more of that, and we’re actually going to do a lot more than that,” Kroll told the audience at NYCC.

“It’s a workplace comedy that takes place in the world of the monsters […] about the monsters and creatures and everything else that manages people.”

While Human Resources has already been picked up by Netflix, Kroll said it would not be made until Big Mouth season 5 was complete. “We are incredibly excited to tell a lot of different kinds of stories, not just about puberty, but of all the different stories of life,” he added.

Watch a brief announcement video from Netflix above now.

Meanwhile, Big Mouth season 3 arrived on the streaming platform today (October 4). An official synopsis for the show revealed the new episodes would “focus on what it’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cellphone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm’.”