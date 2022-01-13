‘Big Mouth’ spin-off ‘Human Resources’ heading to Netflix in March

Netflix has confirmed that Big Mouth spin-off series Human Resources will be released on March 18.

The release date was confirmed in a new trailer, along with new cast additions Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler. Perez will voice Petra the Ambition Gremlin, while Winkler will play Keith from Grief.

More characters from Big Mouth have also been confirmed to return, including Mona the Hormone Monstress (Thandiwe Newton), Simon Sex (Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford) and Gavin the Hormone Monster (Bobby Cannavale).

You can watch the trailer below.

These join previously announced characters Maurice the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park), Emmy the Lovebug (Aidy Bryant) and Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer). David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Pamela Adlon will also reprise their roles.

Human Resources is pitched as a workplace comedy set within the world of monsters from Big Mouth, developed by the main show’s creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

According to the show’s synopsis, the spin-off “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years”.

Big Mouth debuted on Netflix in September 2017, and released its fifth season in November last year. A sixth season is expected to be released later in 2022.

Human Resources will be released on Netflix on March 18.