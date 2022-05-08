Big Zuu, Jodie Comer, Jamie Demetriou among BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place in London tonight (May 8), with Big Zuu, Jodie Comer and Jamie Demetriou leading the winners.

The TV Awards celebrates and rewards the best programmes and performances of the last 12 months. This year’s ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall and was hosted by Richard Ayoade.

Big Zuu was the night’s big winner, taking home two trophies for his food show Big Zuu’s Big Eats. The rapper, DJ and TV personality collected the awards for Entertainment Performance and Features.

Comer, meanwhile, was recognised in the Leading Actress category for her role in Help, while Jamie Demetriou won the award for Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for Stath Lets Flats.

Other winners on the night included Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen (Supporting Actor), Time’s Sean Bean (Leading Actor) and The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Comedy Entertainment Programme.

The full list of 2022 BAFTA TV Awards winners is as follows:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Daytime

The Chase

Drama Series

In My Skin

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Factual Series

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

International

The Underground Railroad

Leading Actor

Sean Bean, Time

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer, Help

Live Event

The Earthshot Prize 2021

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Mini-Series

Time

News Coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Scripted Comedy

Motherland

Short Form Programme

Our Land

Single Documentary

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan

Single Drama

Together

Soap & Continuing Drama

Coronation Street

Specialist Factual

The Missing Children

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Production Team

Supporting Actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)

Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’, Strictly Come Dancing

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards follows the Television Craft Awards last month, which honoured the behind-the-scenes teams responsible for shows including Landscapers, We Are Lady Parts and It’s A Sin.

The main BAFTAs ceremony took place on March 13. Dune was the big winner at that ceremony, picking up five awards including for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Sound.