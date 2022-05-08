Big Zuu, Jodie Comer, Jamie Demetriou among BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place in London tonight (May 8), with Big Zuu, Jodie Comer and Jamie Demetriou leading the winners.
The TV Awards celebrates and rewards the best programmes and performances of the last 12 months. This year’s ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall and was hosted by Richard Ayoade.
Big Zuu was the night’s big winner, taking home two trophies for his food show Big Zuu’s Big Eats. The rapper, DJ and TV personality collected the awards for Entertainment Performance and Features.
Comer, meanwhile, was recognised in the Leading Actress category for her role in Help, while Jamie Demetriou won the award for Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for Stath Lets Flats.
Other winners on the night included Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen (Supporting Actor), Time’s Sean Bean (Leading Actor) and The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Comedy Entertainment Programme.
The full list of 2022 BAFTA TV Awards winners is as follows:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
Daytime
The Chase
Drama Series
In My Skin
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Factual Series
Uprising
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
International
The Underground Railroad
Leading Actor
Sean Bean, Time
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer, Help
Live Event
The Earthshot Prize 2021
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Mini-Series
Time
News Coverage
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Scripted Comedy
Motherland
Short Form Programme
Our Land
Single Documentary
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan
Single Drama
Together
Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street
Specialist Factual
The Missing Children
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Production Team
Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)
Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’, Strictly Come Dancing
The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards follows the Television Craft Awards last month, which honoured the behind-the-scenes teams responsible for shows including Landscapers, We Are Lady Parts and It’s A Sin.
The main BAFTAs ceremony took place on March 13. Dune was the big winner at that ceremony, picking up five awards including for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Sound.