Big Zuu, Jodie Comer, Jamie Demetriou among BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners

Matthew Macfadyen and Sean Bean were also among the winners

By Rhian Daly
Big Zuu
Big Zuu CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place in London tonight (May 8), with Big Zuu, Jodie Comer and Jamie Demetriou leading the winners.

The TV Awards celebrates and rewards the best programmes and performances of the last 12 months. This year’s ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall and was hosted by Richard Ayoade.

Big Zuu was the night’s big winner, taking home two trophies for his food show Big Zuu’s Big Eats. The rapper, DJ and TV personality collected the awards for Entertainment Performance and Features.

Comer, meanwhile, was recognised in the Leading Actress category for her role in Help, while Jamie Demetriou won the award for Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for Stath Lets Flats.

Other winners on the night included Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen (Supporting Actor), Time’s Sean Bean (Leading Actor) and The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Comedy Entertainment Programme.

The full list of 2022 BAFTA TV Awards winners is as follows: 

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Current Affairs 

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Daytime 

The Chase

Drama Series 

In My Skin

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Factual Series 

Uprising 

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme 

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal 

Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

International 

The Underground Railroad 

Leading Actor

Sean Bean, Time

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer, Help

Live Event

The Earthshot Prize 2021

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme 

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats 

Mini-Series

Time 

News Coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol 

Reality & Constructed Factual 

Gogglebox 

Scripted Comedy

Motherland 

Jamie Demetriou
Jamie Demetriou CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Short Form Programme 

Our Land 

Single Documentary 

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan 

Single Drama 

Together 

Soap & Continuing Drama 

Coronation Street

Specialist Factual 

The Missing Children 

Sport 

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Production Team 

Supporting Actor 

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession 

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help 

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)

Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’, Strictly Come Dancing 

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards follows the Television Craft Awards last month, which honoured the behind-the-scenes teams responsible for shows including Landscapers, We Are Lady Parts and It’s A Sin.

The main BAFTAs ceremony took place on March 13. Dune was the big winner at that ceremony, picking up five awards including for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Sound.

