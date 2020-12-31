Bill Bailey backs ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ reboot: “Nothing’s replaced it”

Bill Bailey has supported the idea of a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot, saying that working on the show was “some of the best fun I’ve ever had on television”.

Back in September, it was reported that the much-loved BBC panel show was to return to screens on Sky.

“I don’t think there is a show that’s similar now,” Bailey told The Mirror in a new interview. “I don’t think there is anything that’s replaced it. “It’s not like they’ve given it a reboot and changed the format.”

Labelling the show’s format as a bit edgy,” Bailey added: “Sometimes people would get a little bit riled up, but, I mean, that was the nature of the show.

“It was some of the best fun I’ve ever had on television. I mean, those records would go on for two hours sometimes.”

Buzzcocks was cancelled in 2015 by the BBC to “create space for new entertainment formats” after running since 1996. The show was hosted by Mark Lamarr for the first 17 series, before handing over to Simon Amstell and then Rhod Gilbert.

Discussing the need for the show’s return recently, NME‘s Alexandra Haddow wrote: “The Buzzcocks crew made huge names hum intros to songs, talked about musicians’ criminal convictions and salacious rumours and had you pulling your hair out trying to remember the next line of a song in the final round.

“They’re games you’d play with your mates in the car, but instead you’re watching your pop heroes taking part in a local pub quiz whilst getting the shit ripped out of them, and being asked things their PR forbids you to in 2020. It’s perfect television.”

Bill Bailey was recently crowned victor in 2020’s edition of the BBC‘s Strictly Come Dancing. For his semi-final performance, he danced to Metallica classic ‘Enter Sandman’.