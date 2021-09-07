Bill Bailey claims he “wasn’t asked back” to ‘Buzzcocks’ reboot

Bill Bailey has claimed that he wasn’t invited to return to Never Mind the Buzzcocks for the show’s reboot.

In July the beloved comedy panel show was confirmed to be returning for a new edition later this year, with an eight-episode series commissioned by Sky and NOW.

Noel Fielding and This Country star Daisy May Cooper were announced as the reboot’s new team captains, with Bailey, who was team captain on the show for six years, not part of the current line-up.

Asked by Metro whether he had been invited to return, the comedian said: “No, I wasn’t. Or maybe I was and I missed the email! Perhaps I was learning the Charleston that week!”

The comedian, who won Strictly Come Dancing last year, went on to say that he did not mind being left out.

“I guess they want a new intake,” he told Radio Times. “I don’t mind. I did more than 100 shows, so I think I got my fix of Buzzcocks.”

Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies will be hosting the new series, while stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will also be a regular guest on the show.

Buzzcocks was cancelled in 2015 by the BBC to “create space for new entertainment formats”. Sky will be taking over from BBC as the show’s official broadcaster, while production company Talkback will remain behind the new series.

The exact release date for the new series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks is to be confirmed.