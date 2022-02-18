Bill Bailey shares tribute to Sean Lock six months after his death

Bill Bailey has shared a tribute to Sean Lock to mark the six months since his death.

The comedian, who died in August last year aged 58 after a battle with lung cancer, was remembered by close friend Bailey in a post on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of them both on Wednesday (February 16), Bailey wrote: “Six months since we lost Sean. Miss him everyday.”

Six months since we lost Sean. Miss him every day. pic.twitter.com/yArgh6pt3o — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) February 16, 2022

Bailey previously shared a photo in remembrance on Christmas Day, writing: “Today I’m thinking about old pal Sean Lock, and his family. And I’m sending out good thoughts to all those of you who are missing someone today.”

He also wrote an obituary for Lock in The Guardian in December, where he recalled their friendship of over 30 years.

“He was as funny off stage as on,” Bailey wrote. “I will remember a kind, generous and loyal friend who I loved dearly, and feel a great sadness at his loss. He leaves a wife, Anoushka, and their three children, his sister Kate and his brothers Paul and Pete.

“And he leaves us all a wonderful comic legacy and – for me and those lucky enough to have known him – some cherished memories and unforgettable nights of laughter.”

Lock was best known for his regular appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, along with other panel shows like Have I Got News For You and QI.

He also served as a writer and producer on the sitcom 15 Storeys High, where he played depressed recluse character Vince Clark.