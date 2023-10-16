Bill Nighy is bookies’ favourite to play Voldemort in Harry Potter series

Bill Nighy is the bookies’ favourite to play Lord Voldemort in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

According to Online Betting Guide (OLBG), Nighy is 3/1 odds to take on the role, followed by Benedict Cumberbatch with odds at 4/1.

Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain character across five Harry Potter movies, is 5/1 odds to reprise the role in the TV adaptation.

Charles Dance is the frontrunner with 2/1 odds to play Albus Dumbledore, who was played by late actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the movies. Nick Frost, meanwhile, is 2/1 odds to play Rubeus Hagrid, originally played by Robbie Coltrane.

In the movies, Nighy played Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Earlier this year, he was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in Living opposite Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education).

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

HBO announced in April a “faithful” TV series based on J.K. Rowling’s books was in development. Rowling is attached as an executive producer.

In a press release, the show was described as a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”. The show is expected to air in 2025 or 2026.

Speaking to Comicbook.com in July, original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe said he’s “not seeking” to return for the series.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”