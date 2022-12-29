Billboard for ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’ installed outside Woking Pizza Express

A billboard for Prince Andrew: The Musical has been installed outside of the Woking branch of Pizza Express, according to reports.

The prince referenced the Woking branch of the restaurant chain during a 2019 interview on BBC Newsnight over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Responding to claims made by Virginia Giuffre that she was made to have sex with him as a teenager in 2001, Prince Andrew denied the allegations and said: “On that particular day, that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home. I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose, sort of, four or five in the afternoon.”

He added: “Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do. I’ve never been… I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly.”

Andrew repeatedly denied Giuffre’s claims and reached an out-of-court settlement with her in February. The settlement, which makes no admission of liability, saw Andrew pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum as well as make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Now, a mobile billboard promoting Channel 4’s TV musical based on Prince Andrew’s life has been installed outside the Woking branch of Pizza Express. “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi,” the advert reads, per Wales Online.

Prince Andrew: The Musical is described as a “satirical send-up” and will feature seven original songs. Kieran Hodgson – who wrote the musical – will play the prince, while Munya Chawawa will pay Prince Charles with Jenny Bede as Sarah Ferguson.

“The story of Prince Andrew is tragedy and farce rolled into one, so why not add ‘musical’ for good measure?” Hodgson said in a statement. “Some might find the prospect of writing and performing their first TV musical a tad daunting. Not me. I found it completely terrifying.

“But we’ve pulled out all the stops, put every penny on screen and let rip at an institution that would perhaps prefer us to forget about all this. Also, I’m on a trampoline for a bit. Enjoy, world!”

Prince Andrew: The Musical will air at 9pm tonight (December 29) on Channel 4 and will be available to stream on All 4 afterwards.

Earlier this year, The Kunts released a new single in time for the Queen’s Jubilee, called ‘Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce’. The band said in a statement that the song aimed to “re-open the conversation around [the Queen’s] son Prince Andrew’s conduct at this time when the establishment appear to want it swept under the carpet”.