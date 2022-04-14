Billie Eilish to appear in ‘The Simpsons’ short ‘When Billie Met Lisa’

Billie Eilish will make an appearance in The Simpsons in an upcoming short titled ‘When Billie Met Lisa’.

The short, set to be released on Disney+ on April 22, will feature Eilish and her brother, Finneas, as they invite Lisa Simpson to a jam session in the studio.

A synopsis reads: “In ‘When Billie Met Lisa,’ Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

This marks the fourth short from The Simpsons to be released on the streaming service, following the Star Wars-themed ‘Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap’, the Marvel-inspired ‘The Good, The Bart, And The Loki’ and last year’s ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ to celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

The Simpsons has featured a huge roster of musical guests over the years, including Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, James Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers and recently, The Weeknd.

Eilish previously teamed up with Disney+ for concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, which released in September last year.

The singer also performed the track ‘Happier Than Ever’ at the Grammys, where she paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Earlier this year, she also won her first Oscar with Finneas for James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

The pair are set to headline Glastonbury 2022 in June, sharing the stage with fellow headliners Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.