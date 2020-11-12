Billy Connolly is set to make his final comedy appearance next month, before retiring.

The comedian, who began treatment for the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in 2013, will host Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure as his final show before retiring.

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure is set to look back on his decade-spanning career, and will include appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea and Sheridan Smith all sharing their memories of Connolly’s career.

The ITV special will also include interviews from “the woman who knows Billy best”, Connolly’s wife, Pamela Stephenson.

In a statement describing the upcoming show, ITV said, per British Comedy Guide: “Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure… is a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best. It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry.

“A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.”

Connolly filmed a number of upcoming scenes at home in the Florida Keys, and will also look back on a number of iconic moments from his career as well as showing fans some unseen performance footage.

The show has been billed as a “fond, uproariously funny tribute” celebrating “Billy’s anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour.”

Stay tuned for a specific release date to be confirmed, in line with ITV’s winter schedule.