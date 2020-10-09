Netflix is testing a new feature that allows users to select “play without asking again” when asked if they’re still watching the content in question.

A pop-up that currently appears after watching multiple episodes in a row asks viewers whether they’d like to continue. Now, Netflix is trying out an additional option that, if chosen, remembers the user’s choices moving forward.

The news of the function being tested was confirmed by the streaming giant to The Verge earlier this week. Reporter Julia Alexander called the potential permanent feature a “sick day function” because bed-ridden bingers can easily set their favourite TV show to roll on to the next episode.

The Verge also added that it appears the function has been in testing in certain regions but not worldwide.

Netflix subscribers on social media were excited about the idea – see some of those responses below.

Netflix really has a "Play Without Asking Again " feature finally pic.twitter.com/SfLW35Wg5Z — Shad😈 (@SuaveMarci) October 8, 2020

Shoutout to @netflix for the “ play without asking again option” 👌🏾 — L E A U X (@Lauren_Alecia) October 7, 2020

@netflix adding the "play without asking again" feature might be one of the only positive things to come out of 2020. 🙌 https://t.co/v2HdDz9Re5 — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) October 7, 2020

