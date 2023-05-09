Watch the ‘Bitch X Rich’ teaser starring Red Velvet’s Yeri

Upcoming K-drama Bitch X Rich, starring Red Velvet‘s Yeri, has released its first teaser. Watch it below.

Bitch X Rich is set to follow Kim Hye-in (All of Us Are Dead‘s Lee Eun Saem), a student from a poor family who gets a chance to study at the prestigious Cheongdam International High School in exchange for her silence after she witnesses a murder.

However, once at Cheongdam International High School, Hye-in comes face to face with Baek Je-na (Yeri), the heir to a chaebol and the most popular girl in school.

The new teaser for Bitch X Rich opens with Hye-in opening her new school locker for the first time, only to find a sign reading “Welcome to Hell” with a mysterious pair of heels. Je-na then tells her: “As long as you’ve been caught by Baek Je-na, your school life will be ruined.”

“What, are you a transfer student? Who do you think I am? If possible, try staying out of my sight at school. You beggar,” Je-na adds later in the clip. “If this is an aristocratic school, I’m royalty.”

The teaser also features scenes of Hye-in and Je-na fighting with one another, as well as a dramatic seen of Je-na pouring red wine over Hye-in’s white dress during the school prom.

Bitch X Rich is set to premiere May 31 on the South Korean streaming platform Wavve. According to The K-pop Herald, the K-drama will also be available on Netflix, though specific region availability has yet to be announced.

In other Red Velvet news, member Joy will step back from all scheduled activities due to the “poor condition” of her health. However, the label did not give specifics about Joy’s condition.

Red Velvet are currently on the Asia leg of their ‘R to V’ world tour. Notably, during the Singapore stop on April 21, Joy left the stage early, with member Wendy telling the audience that Joy was “not feeling well”, as reported by The Straits Times.