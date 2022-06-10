Apple has released the first trailer for upcoming miniseries Black Bird, featuring Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance.

The actor, who died last month aged 67, stars in the psychological thriller series as the father of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton).

Based on the 2010 true crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain by James Keene and Hillel Levin, Egerton’s character is sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs. During his sentence, he’s offered early parole if he relocates to a prison for the criminally insane and befriends serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

A synopsis reads: “Keene quickly realises his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.”

The miniseries, developed, written and executive produced by author Dennis Lehane (The Drop, Shutter Island), also stars Sepideh Moafi and Greg Kinnear. The first three episodes of the six-episode series are directed by Michaël R. Roskam (The Drop).

The first two episodes of Black Bird will be released on Friday July 8 on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly every Friday.

Following Liotta’s death, Egerton paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, describing working with him as a “profound experience”.

“I am extraordinarily proud of my next project,” Egerton wrote. “It was hard work and I was blessed to have a number of incredible scene partners, but I will always be the most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way.”

Black Bird is one of two confirmed projects completed prior to Liotta’s death. The other is thriller film Cocaine Bear, directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks, which is set to be released on February 24, 2023.