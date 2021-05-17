Black-ish has been renewed for season eight, which is set to be the show’s last.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson will return to the award-winning comedy on ABC one last time, the show’s creator Kenya Barris confirmed on social media last week (May 14).

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote on Instagram.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

In other Black-ish news, a notorious 2018 episode which was shelved was finally released in summer 2019.

The episode sees Dre Johnson (played by Anthony Anderson) telling his infant son a bedtime story, which was part-fairytale and part-real, discussing Donald Trump‘s presidency, the Charlottesville riots and more.

“When you’re putting a baby to sleep, you’re trying to soothe whatever anxieties they’re having,” Barris said of the episode at the time. “So, this was about me trying to pat the butt of the country and soothe people.”

The episode is now finally available to watch, along with the rest of Black-ish, on the streaming service Hulu.

There is no set date for the final season of Black-ish, but it is anticipated to be released during the 2021-22 broadcast season.