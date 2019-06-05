‘Black Mirror’ fans react as season 5 arrives on Netflix

Black Mirror fans have reacted with a mixture of polarising views after the show’s fifth season debuted on Netflix earlier today (June 5).

The dystopian anthology series, written by Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker, has returned once more for three episodes – starring Miley Cyrus, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and Marvel‘s Anthony Mackie.

While all three episodes are being immediately sparking discussion among viewers, it seems that Miley’s episode is the biggest talking point of the series.

The episode was announced last year and appeared to be a darker version of her Hannah Montana days – with Cyrus seemingly playing a musician with the tricky task of navigating fame.

Although many were keen to remain vague, Cyrus is attracting praise for her performance.

“Watched @MileyCyrus’ episode on black mirror. It’s like a goth disney movie and i love it,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Black mirror was soo good @MileyCyrus. I’d like to thank my insomnia, for allowing me to watch right away.”

Others, meanwhile, were quick to pick up on the fact that Cyrus’ episode sees her delivering altered pop cover versions of Nine Inch Nails tracks.

There was also praise for Andrew Scott – with some claiming that he delivered the best performance in “Black Mirror history”.

Speaking to NME about turning Nine Inch Nails songs into pop covers for Miley Cyrus, Charlie Brooker said: “We had to get permission from Trent Reznor to do that and rewrite some of his tracks as upbeat pop songs. At the end, she does a fucking good job of doing ‘Head Like A Hole’.”

“[Reznor] got it straight away. It was via email and he was really happy. He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”

Read more of Brooker and Jones discussing their work with the Nine Inch Nails songs here.

Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix now.