‘Black Mirror’ fans spot hidden message in season seven teaser trailer

Some Black Mirror fans believe they have spotted a clue to a returning episode in the new trailer for season seven of the show.

Last night (March 14), Netflix took to social media to announce that season seven will be released sometime next year (2025), though a firm release date has yet to be revealed. They also confirmed that the upcoming season will consist of six episodes.

In the accompanying trailer, some sharp-eyed viewers on social media spotted an apparent reference to USS Callister, the Star Trek-inspired opening episode of the fourth season in 2017.

hip hip hooray

Starring Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, the episode revolved around the reclusive programmer’s creation of a simulated reality in which he served as a Captain Kirk–like figure commanding a crew based on his real-life co-workers.

“USS CALLISTER SEQUEL KLAXON,” replied one X/Twitter user to Netflix’s original announcement, while another noted that the music used in the preview trailer was familiar from the episode.

USS CALLISTER SEQUEL?!? That music burst sounds so familiar….

Netflix themselves have confirmed that one of the new episodes will indeed follow-up on USS Callister, writing: “Captain Robert Daly may have died in the original episode, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning…”

The show’s creator Charlie Brooker has also spoken in an interview with Netflix about creating the new season.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he said.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what a Black Mirror episode even is.

Black Mirror returned with its sixth season in 2023 after a four-year hiatus that featured an ensemble cast of Hollywood A-listers. While season six consisted of five episodes – each clocking in between 40 minutes and well over an hour – season five only ran for three episodes, each of which ran for over an hour.

The anthology show was originally launched on Channel 4, where it stayed for two seasons. Brooker recently revealed that the network effectively “cancelled” the series in his new book, Inside Black Mirror, which prompted the move to Netflix for its third season in 2016.

Since the show moved to Netflix, Black Mirror has featured stars such as Miley Cyrus, (whose house apparently burned down whilst filming her episode), Salma Hayek (who was worried her episode would get her “in trouble”), and Aaron Paul, amongst others.