Samuel L. Jackson will be leading the cast of Death to 2020, a new comedy special from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Jackson will be starring alongside Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery. More names are yet to be announced.

The synopsis for Death to 2020 reads in a press release: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.

“Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Check out the cast announcement shared on Twitter:

The project was first teased by Hugh Grant, who had said he was working with Brooker on a mockumentary about the year for Netflix.

Grant had said he would be playing “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

There’s no word yet on when Death to 2020 will be released on Netflix. The last Black Mirror project was season five, which consisted of three episodes released on Netflix starring Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Andrew Scott as the main characters.

Before that, a standalone interactive film titled Bandersnatch was released in January 2019. The film starred Will Poulter, Asim Chaudhry and Fionn Whitehead