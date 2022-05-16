‘Black Mirror’ season six in the works

A sixth season of Black Mirror is in development.

Variety reports that a source said that the forthcoming Netflix series is more cinematic in scope and will comprise more episodes than season five, which aired in 2019.

The previous three-episode season starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

As Variety notes, the new season of Black Mirror will be the first since since creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow, which was backed and licensed by Endemol Shine Group, in January 2020.

Brooker and Jones have since set up their own company, Broke and Bones, which Netflix invested in as part of a five-year arrangement.

Part of the reason why there haven’t been any new episodes for three years is because Endemol Shine Group (acquired by Banijay Group in 2020) continued to own the rights to Black Mirror. A license deal between Banijay Rights and Netflix has since been reached.

The future of Black Mirror was also in doubt a couple of years ago. Brooker told the Radio Times in 2020: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

There is no information about a proposed production timeline nor a release date.

In other related news, earlier this year Brooker revealed that his interactive Black Mirror film Bandersnatch was originally going to be more complex.

The Netflix one-off, which originally dropped during the 2018 festive period, follows a young video game programmer (Fionn Whitehead) as viewers guide his decisions with a series of interactive choices.

Reflecting on how Bandersnatch turned out, Brooker admitted to The Guardian: “From a technical point of view, I was satisfied.”

However, the writer revealed that he initially wanted an escape room feel, which included a puzzle that viewers would solve by repeatedly failing, with each failed turn giving another digit in a phone number, before it was scrapped.

“The problem was, and this is a damning indictment of humankind, people couldn’t remember a five-digit number for more than five seconds,” Brooker admitted. “So we had to take that out. Which basically meant that you weren’t quite sure when it had finished.”

