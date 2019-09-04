‘Black Mirror’ actor Will Poulter to star in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV series

Production is set to begin in 2020

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has signed up for a role in Amazon’s forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

According to Variety, the British actor has landed one of the lead roles in the fantasy series but it’s unclear who he will play yet. Poulter previously appeared in the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch. He’s also made appearances in The Revenant and Detroit.

Australian actress Markella Kavenagh became the first actor to join the TV series earlier this year. She will take on the role of Tyra – a new character who is entirely separate from JRR Tolkien’s beloved books.

Amazon recently unveiled the series’ creative teammembers who are set to begin production in 2020. Showrunners include J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes.

Little is known about the plot of the Lord of the Rings series beyond the fact that it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

Orlando Bloom, who appeared in the Peter Jackson movies, recently said he was unlikely to make an appearance.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but…I don’t know where I would fit in that world, really,” he admitted. “If you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19 year-old kid who’s ready to go.”

But Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in the original trilogy, has expressed interest in reprising his role. Asked by Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show if it was going to be annoying to have another pointy hatted wizard around, McKellen replied: “What do you mean, another Gandalf?”

He added: “I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I’m not too old.”

The show comes after Amazon Studios signed a reported $250m (£204 million) rights contract with the author’s estate, publisher HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema to produce a multi-season show for television.

Amazon has committed to producing five seasons of a Lord of the Rings TV series as part of its rights deal.