‘Black Mirror’-style ad says season six has been released as reality

A Black Mirror advert has been circulating in Madrid, claiming season 6 is happening right now, in reality.
The campaign, created by Madrid-based creative ad agency Brother, took stock of creator Charlie Brooker’s suggestion that reality is currently feeling too much like a Black Mirror episode to be thinking about new seasons yet.
Mirrors have been placed on bus stops around the city, where a framing reads: “Black Mirror 6th Season. Live Now, everywhere.”
Black Mirror. Season 6 pic.twitter.com/v2sZiqFAPZ
— Faisal Almalki (@faisalalmalki) June 2, 2020
Brooker recently explained to Radio Times why there isn’t a season 6 of the dystopian anthology series on the horizon just yet. “I’ve been busy, doing things,” he began. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.
“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.”
He added: “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
Brooker returned to television last month with a special episode of his show Weekly Wipe, now retitled Antiviral Wipe. On whether the writer could still make jokes about COVID-19 in light of the UK death toll, Brooker told NME: “We acknowledge that this is horrible, but equally, in any of the Wipe shows, there have been horrible things I’m having to talk about.”
Brooker also responded when asked how people could turn things around when NME called 2020 “the worst year ever”. He said: “God, well it’s really going to have to pull its finger out.
“I guess the thing to make it not, would be we’d have to find a vaccine that tastes like chocolate and keeps you immune to this forever and hope for a giant, moonshot-like societal shift.”