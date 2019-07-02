A fifth ‘Blackadder’ season is reportedly in the works

The much-loved series aired its last instalment nearly 20 years ago

A fifth season of Blackadder is reportedly in the works after the stars of the original show apparently met up recently to discuss a reboot.

The much-loved historical sitcom, which starred co-creator Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson throughout, was last produced in 1999 for the film special Blackadder: Back & Forth. That followed just over a decade on from the last full season of the show, 1989’s Blackadder Goes Forth.

There’s now mounting speculation that a Blackadder reboot is in the early stages of development after four primary castmembers from the original reportedly met in London to discuss the possibility of bringing the show back. A source told The Sun that Atkinson, Robinson, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie recently met in the capital to discuss plans for more Blackadder.

“They were all having a great laugh and they are all old friends. So they just said, ‘Yes, let’s do it’. It is being written now,” the source claimed, adding: “Rowan has been saying he is extremely excited.”

The report also claims that the new instalment of Blackadder will be set in the present-day and will see the titular character playing a university lecturer.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Co-creator and writer Richard Curtis first sparked renewed speculation of a Blackadder return late last month as he teased that he was planning a revival of the series.

“The thing about Blackadder was, it was a young man’s show criticising older people, saying how stupid those in authority were,” Curtis told the Radio Times. “So I did once think, ‘If we ever did anything again, it should be Blackadder as a teacher in a university, about how much we hate young people’.”

Curtis added that bringing Atkinson and Robinson on stage together again (albeit in a live setting) “would be gorgeous”.