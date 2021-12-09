BLACKPINK’s Jisoo says she’s “really lucky” to work with Jung Hae-in on ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo has opened up about her chemistry with co-star Jung Hae-in on the upcoming K-drama series Snowdrop.

Jisoo, who is set to make her leading role acting debut in Snowdrop later this month, has shared her experience working with the cast of the series during an interview with OSEN. She specifically spoke about actor Jung Hae-in, who will star opposite her as the male lead.

“It’s really lucky for me that Jung Hae-in is the first actor I’m starring opposite of,” she said, as translated by Soompi. “From the first shoot to the last, he monitored the scenes with me, and he was reliable because he led [the set] and listened well to my concerns about the role.”

She continued to praise Jung for his work ethic while on the set of Snowdrop. “I think his greatest charm is that he listens carefully and sincerely thinks over everyone’s concerns,” she explained.

The BLACKPINK vocalist also spoke about the closeness of the rest of the Snowdrop cast. “I got really close to everyone while filming, so it really felt like I was living in the dorms,” she said, in reference to the series’ college dormitory setting.

“In particular, I met up with the friends I’m rooming with since before the broadcast in order to get closer while practicing and hanging out together, so it was fun making the drama together,” she added.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Su-ho is a graduate student with a secret past, while Young-ro is a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory.

Watch the teasers for Snowdrop here and here.

Snowdrop is slated to premiere on December 18 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC. The series will also be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as part of the platform’s forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content.