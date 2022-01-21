BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surprises ‘Snowdrop’ co-star Jung Hae-in on set of his new K-drama

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently surprised her Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in on the set of his upcoming K-drama series Connect.

Earlier this week, Jung’s fellow Snowdrop cast members – including Jisoo, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Shin-hye and Jung Yi-seo – sent a good truck, serving coffee and churros, to the Connect set as a gift in support of Jung. Other cast members, such as Choi Hee-jin, Heo Nam-joon and Ahn Dong-gu, also reportedly chipped in.

Jisoo, Kim, Shin-hye and Yi-seo also decided to pay Hae-in a surprise visit to oversee the arrival of the food truck in person. The actor has since taken to Instagram to express his gratitude, while sharing photos of the truck and five Snowdrop stars hanging out.

“Our Snowdrop actors, who made the time to cheer me on with a surprise visit in this cold weather,” he wrote in the caption of his post, as translated by Soompi. “I’ll find strength to continue filming up until the last shoot! Hye-yoon, Hee-jin, Jisoo, Shin-hye, Yi-seo, Nam-joon, Dong-gu, thank you,”

In the post, Jung also credited his late Snowdrop co-star Kim Mi-soo for the idea of sending the food truck: “Thanks to you guys, who gave me lots of strength with this gift that I won’t be able to forget for the rest of my life through Mi-soo’s idea.”

Meanwhile, Connect is set to be the first Korean-language drama series helmed by critically-acclaimed Japanese director Takashi Miike, who had previously worked on popular films such as Audition, Ichi The Killer, 13 Assassins, and more.

Following the story of a man who has several organs stolen by illegal organ sellers, Connect will depict the unnatural connections this man will develop with one person who receives his organs through a transplant.

Earlier this month, Kim opened up about working with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on the set of Snowdrop. The 25-year-old actress, known for her roles in Sky Castle and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, told Star1 Magazine that she had grown close to the idol after spending time together on set.

“While we were filming, I think I stuck to Jisoo the most,” Kim said in the interview, describing the BLACKPINK vocalist as having a “bright and easy-going” personality. “I think we got pretty close while acting together.”