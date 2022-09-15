‘Blade Runner 2099’ series is officially in the works

Amazon has officially announced a Blade Runner sequel series is in the works.

The series, titled Blade Runner 2099, will serve as a sequel to both the original 1982 film and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original film, will serve as an executive producer on the series, with Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) on board as showrunner. Michael Green, the co-writer of Blade Runner 2049, is also an executive producer.

The show was originally revealed to be in development back in February, although Amazon has now given the series the green light.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said: “The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers.

“We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-founders of Alcon Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created.

“Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognise that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment.”

Amazon recently expanded The Lord Of The Rings franchise with the prequel series The Rings Of Power, which became the company’s most-watched premiere after it was released earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time Blade Runner has been adapted into a TV series. Last year, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll co-produced the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which took place in the year 2032.