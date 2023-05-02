Blake Harrison marks 15th anniversary of ‘The Inbetweeners’

Blake Harrison has commemorated the 15th anniversary of The Inbetweeners on Instagram.

The actor, who played Neil Sutherland in the Channel 4 comedy series, shared various photos of himself with cast members Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and James Buckley on Monday (May 1).

“A little show I did is 15 years old today,” Harrison wrote in the caption. “First episode aired May 1st 2008. Sorry for making you feel old!!”

Created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, The Inbetweeners ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010. The series spawned two hit films; 2011’s The Inbetweeners Movie, set in Malia, and an Australian-set sequel in 2014.

The sitcom also starred Emily Head, Greg Davies, Emily Atack and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. The White Lotus star Theo James appeared in the 2011 film.

Earlier this year, Bird explained that he doesn’t believe The Inbetweeners would be commissioned today due to its “casual homophobia“ and sexism.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the actor said: “I rationalise it to myself by saying that at the time it was an accurate representation of the way teenagers talk to each other. Is that still the case now? I assume not.”

He added: “Although the programme was set in the 2000s, it was based on a pilot set in 1990, so even in the 2000s it wasn’t really an accurate reflection of how teenagers spoke.”

Since the show came to an end, Harrison has starred in the 2016 reboot of Dad’s Army, A Very English Scandal, I Hate Suzie and The Great.