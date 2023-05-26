‘Bloodhounds’: Enter the dangerous world of loan sharks in new trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Bloodhounds. Watch the clip above.

Bloodhounds will star Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as two young boxers who enter the dangerous world of private loans, teaming up with a benevolent moneylender in order to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

The trailer opens by introducing Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong), a notorious moneylender who’s described in voiceover as a “very dangerous and cruel man”.

Woo Do-hwan’s character then comes face to face with Myeong-gil, coming to demand repayment. Seemingly unable to do so, Woo fights Myeong-gil’s henchman, but loses badly.

The trailer later cuts to a training montage of Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, who are seen agreeing to work with President Choi (Huh Joon-ho), a benevolent moneylender who wants to end Myeong-gil and his business.

Elsewhere in the clip, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi are seen facing off against waves of thugs, the police and more in thrilling fight scenes. Bloodhounds is set to premiere June 9 exclusively on Netflix.

The series was first announced in January, when Netflix unveiled its state of Korean movies and drama for 2023. Aside from Bloodhounds, the streaming service is also set to release new seasons of previous hits like 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s latest K-drama Black Kight is currently the streaming platform’s most-watched non-English show of the week. In a mixed three-star review, NME‘s Carmen Chin said the series “has excellent, nail-biting action sequences” but suffers from a “mediocre, even lazy script”.