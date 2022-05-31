Bo Burnham has released an edit of unseen material from his most recent Netflix special called Inside.

To mark the one-year anniversary of his pandemic quarantine project, Burnham took to social media to announce he had put together another hour-long edit of more footage.

“A year ago today, I released a special called inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it,” Burnham on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Inside Outtakes features clips of many of the songs which appear in Inside, as well as full-length cuts of previously unheard songs and new jokes and snippets.

In the caption, Burnham writes that it was filmed from March 2020 to May 2021, and then edited from April to May 2022.

You can watch The Inside Outtakes here.

The Inside special saw Burnham become the first person to win three solo Primetime Emmy awards in one year for Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Burnham also released the songs of the comedy special in an album called Inside (The Songs), including tracks such as ‘Welcome To The Internet’ and ‘White Woman’s Instagram’.

Advertisement

However, the album was deemed ineligible for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys, only competing for Best Compilation Soudntrack For Visual Media.