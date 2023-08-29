Bob Barker tribute special to air on CBS this week

A tribute special to late The Price Is Right host Bob Barker will air on CBS this week.

Barker died last week aged 99, as revealed by his publicist Roger Neal. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” the statement read.

The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker will air on the network at 8pm EST on Thursday (August 31) and will be hosted by Drew Carey, who has succeeded Barker as host of the show.

The special will feature highlights from Barker’s career and The Price Is Right, as well as his life in general. It will spotlight the first episode of the show from 1972, his last before retiring in 2007, and his return to the show to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Of the special, Margot Wain of CBS said in a statement: “This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

Barker, who celebrated his 99th birthday in December last year, was best known for his role as the host and emcee of CBS’ legendary show. The game show – which is the longest-running game show in United States history – debuted in 1972 and featured Barker as its host from then until his retirement from the show in 2007.

Besides his tenure on The Price Is Right, Barker also led Truth And Consequences from 1956 to 1975. He also starred as himself in Adam Sandler‘s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore and was known to be an animal rights activist.

During his career, Barker was honoured with 19 Emmy Awards, 14 as host of The Price Is Right, four as the show’s executive producer and a lifetime achievement award. In 2004, Barker was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.