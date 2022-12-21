Bob Dylan offered ‘Coronation Street’ cameo after revealing he’s a fan

Bob Dylan has been offered a cameo role in Coronation Street after revealing he’s a fan of the ITV soap.

In a Q&A with The Wall Street Journal posted on Monday (December 19) , the musician shared some TV shows he enjoys binge-watching.

“I’ve binge watched Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones,” Dylan said. “I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at home.

Advertisement

“I’m not a fan of packaged programs, or news shows, so I don’t watch them. I never watch anything foul smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting; nothing dog ass.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Coronation Street producer, Iain MacLeod suggested Dylan could make an appearance in the soap during an open mic night.

“To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind,” MacLeod said. “I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.

“Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn.”

He added: “Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Q&A interview, Dylan discussed his other relaxation methods. “I’m a religious person. I read the scriptures a lot, meditate and pray, light candles in church. I believe in damnation and salvation, as well as predestination. The Five Books Of Moses, Pauline Epistles, Invocation of the Saints, all of it.”

Coronation Street has featured numerous guest stars over the years, including Peter Kay, Sir Ian McKellen, the late Sarah Harding and Status Quo.