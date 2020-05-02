News Music News

Bob Mortimer parodies John Cooper Clarke in new lockdown poem

"I've been up four hours and it's only half ten, watching 'Escape To The Country' and 'Dragons Den'"

By Will Richards
Bob Mortimer
Bob Mortimer has taken on the role of John Cooper Clarke. Credit: Getty Images.

Bob Mortimer has shared a new lockdown poem in the style of John Cooper Clarke – watch it below.

Mortimer, who’s recently become notorious for his Train Guy spoof monologues on Instagram, has taken on the role of the punk poet in a new video that sees him detailing his daily lockdown routine.

I sit on me sofa, remote in me hand, I gaze through the window at the promise land,” Mortimer begins in a suitably thick northern accent. “I’ve been up four hours and it’s only half ten, watching ‘Escape To The Country’ and ‘Dragons Den’,” the poem continues. “The binmen arrive and disturb my malaise, I need more chocolate, I need mayonnaise.”

John Cooper Lockdown

John Cooper Clarke recently announced the release date for his upcoming autobiography, I Wanna Be Yours.

Set to be published by Pan Macmillan on October 1, I Wanna Be Yours is billed as a memoir “as wry, funny, moving and vivid as only John Cooper Clarke could deliver”.

Speaking to NME in a new interview back in January, Cooper Clarke spoke of his new musical obsessions, praising the likes of IDLES and Slaves, calling the Bristol punks “fabulous”.

“I think IDLES are fabulous,” he said. “My daughter introduced me to their music, just the day before yesterday. She’s got a great ear for that kind of thing.”

