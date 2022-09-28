Bob Mortimer says he’s “not very well” following recent trip to hospital

Bob Mortimer has provided an update on his health, revealing that he was recently required to make a trip to the hospital after filming episodes of his BBC Two show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The much-loved comedy legend previously underwent a triple heart bypass operation, after being diagnosed with a coronary heart disease seven years ago.

Appearing at Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast on Monday (September 26), Mortimer spoke about his most recent health scare, saying: “I am not very well. I am not very healthy at the moment.

“I did a show last week, a fishing show, and there was only two-and-a-half-days filming, and I did it Tuesday, Wednesday and half of Thursday, and I was in hospital on the Saturday.”

He added: “I am sorry, I should not have said that, should I? It’s a real downer.”

Mortimer also revealed that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis: “I have been free of it since I have been 34 and it came back 10 days ago,” he said.

The comedian previously told The Sun that, following his heart operation in 2015, he made a number changes to his lifestyle.

“I did some things after the operation that I wouldn’t have done before,” he said. “It felt like a brush with mortality. I realised that you are counting down the years.”

Mortimer’s current show, Gone Fishing, is currently in its fifth series. While it is ostensibly about Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s fishing exploits in some of the UK’s most scenic angling locations, it also sees the duo discuss life and health while frequently fooling around.

The series has proven to be a major hit with audiences, including those who have no real interest in fishing.

New episodes of ‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’ air weekly on BBC Two