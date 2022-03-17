Bob Odenkirk recounts ordeal of being robbed at gun-point

Bob Odenkirk has spoken about the time that he was robbed at gun-point.

The Better Call Saul actor said in a recent interview that the incident occurred as he and his then-girlfriend were leaving an improv show in Chicago.

He told the Armchair Expert podcast that “somebody pull[ed] a gun” on him and his partner while they were sitting inside a car at around 1am.

“It looked like a shitty zip gun,” Odenkirk said. “You know what a zip gun is? It’s kind of a made-up gun. You build it but it’s not made of plastic. It looks like a fucked up gun but it’s a real gun.

“And this guy holds it up and I park the car and get out. He goes, ‘Give me the money.’”

The actor went on to explain that he was “so wiped out” from a lack of sleep that “I can’t think straight at all”.

He continued: “I’m like numb and I’m looking at the guy and I’m taking too long. He’s scared and holding this gun up to me.

“My girlfriend is in the front seat of the car. She’s got the door locked and she’s freaking out. I have my clothes on from the show and not the clothes that I travelled in – and that’s where my wallet is. I go, ‘My money is in my other pants.’ And [the robber] is scared and he holds the gun up to my head.”

Odenkirk then explained how he went into his car boot to retrieve his other clothes and hand the thief the money.

“I know I have a lot of money in there,” Odenkirk recalled, adding: “I have at least $300 (£230) cash because I was travelling so I figured I can make him happy.

“So I give him the money and he goes, ‘Get your girlfriend out of the car. I want her jewellery.’ And – I want to credit this not to my bravado or courage but to how tired I was – I go, ‘What the fuck?’

“I go, ‘Look how much money you got, get the fuck out of here. You should go!’ And he stands there right by the window of the car not sure what to do and I go, ‘Run! Go!’ And then he does. He leaves and we call the police.”

Odenkirk reprises his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul next month. The Breaking Bad spin-off TV series wraps after seven years.

Earlier this month the actor credited CPR and being in “good shape” for the film Nobody for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack. The actor had a heart attack in New Mexico last July while shooting Better Call Saul.