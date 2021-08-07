Bob Odenkirk shares update on health: “I am doing great”

Bob Odenkirk has shared an update on his health following a heart attack he suffered while on set last month.

On July 28, the 58-year-old star of Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His son, Nate Odenkirk, reassured fans the following day (July 29) that the actor was “going to be okay”.

Two days after the incident, Odenkirk, speaking for the first time since the incident, told fans on Twitter that he had suffered “a small heart attack” and would “be back soon”.

“Hi. It’s Bob,” he began his tweet. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

This morning (August 7), Odenkirk took to Twitter once again, this time to give an update on his health; he revealed that he’s “doing great”.

“I am doing great,” he began his tweet. “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Odenkirk’s first tweets came not long after David Cross, who he starred alongside in the sketch show Mr. Show With Bob And David, provided fans with an update on the actor’s condition.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing,” Cross wrote on Twitter earlier today (July 30). “Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown.

“You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk’s former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston posted his well-wishes to Odenkirk when the actor’s condition remained unknown. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he wrote.