Bob Odenkirk teases “supremely intense” finale for ‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has teased “fireworks” in the show’s “supremely intense” final season.

The show’s sixth and final season airs this year, and Odenkirk was speaking as he picked up his fourth Golden Globe nomination for the Breaking Bad prequel series, which airs on Netflix.

“The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community,” he told Deadline of the nomination.

“We haven’t seen each other because there’s no get-togethers, there’s no awards and the benefit shows that you’re a part of, that are big part of … this very social business,” he added. “But even just getting the nomination … it reminds me that I’m in this community of people I like very much.”

Going on to tease the upcoming final season, Odenkirk said: “I can’t wait for the fireworks, really.

“Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

Odenkirk’s comments come after the show’s co-creator Peter Gould explained how the show’s final season will change how we see Breaking Bad forever.

“I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you’re going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light,” Gould explained. “I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know.”

He continued: “We’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light.”