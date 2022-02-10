Bob Saget’s family say head trauma caused actor and comedian’s death

Actor and comedian Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed, after the Full House star passed away last month aged 65.

Saget was found dead by authorities in a Florida hotel room on January 9, the day after he had performed a stand-up comedy set in Jacksonville. While no cause of death was shared at the time, the sheriff’s office noted no signs of foul play or drug use had been found.

In a new statement shared by Saget’s family, authorities had confirmed he died as a result of head trauma. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” they wrote.

Saget was best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, along with its more recent Netflix sequel, Fuller House.

Among those who paid tribute to Saget following his passing were his Full House co-star John Stamos, who wrote: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Others who honoured the late Saget included Pete Davidson, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, Kat Dennings, Josh Radnor, Patton Oswalt, Jim Carrey, Tim Allen, Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Judd Apatow and Viola Davis.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” Saget’s family wrote elsewhere in their statement this week.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”