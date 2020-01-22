‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator shares first look at new show ‘Central Park’

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard has released details on his new show for Apple TV+, Central Park.

The show will star Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci in voice roles for the upcoming animated musical show.

Bob’s Burgers follows the Belcher family who run a hamburger restaurant, and has been running since 2011 with 10 seasons and 183 episodes to date.

Advertisement

Bouchard’s new project will follow a similar musical vein and champion an earnest and upbeat sense of humour that made Bob’s Burgers a success.

The official synopsis reads: “Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”

Later this year, fans can also look forward to a Bob’s Burgers feature film, set for release on 17 July.

Central Park is due to premiere on Apple TV+ later this summer.