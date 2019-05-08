Release date finally announced for the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ movie

The project was first announced in 2017

Bob’s Burgers‘ big-screen adaptation is set for release next year, it has been announced.

The hit animated show, which follows the Belcher family and their burger restaurant, first premiered on Fox back in 2011. Its ninth season is set to conclude this Sunday (May 12), with the episode Yes Without My Zeke.

With the upcoming film version being confirmed back in 2017, it has now been given an official 2020 release date. The Bob’s Burgers movie will arrive on July 17 next year – featuring the show’s original cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal.

The announcement came as part of a schedule of premiere dates for every Disney-produced film that’s currently being planned between now and 2027.

Elsewhere, AV News points out series creator Loren Bouchard previously tweeted to tease that long-running mysterious of Bob’s Burgers will be addressed in the movie.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said upon the film’s announcement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Bouchard added: “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colours and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Back in 2017, Bouchard also spoke to NME about plans to make a movie. “We’ve just started talking about it,” he said at the time.

Last year saw The National make their hilarious return to Bob’s Burgers with another musical cameo and the Thanksgiving song ‘Save The Bird‘. It marked the fourth Thanksgiving song by The National in association with ‘Bob’s Buskers’, following ‘Give It To Teddy’, ‘Gravy Boat’ and ‘Kill The Turkey’. Fans will now be awaiting news of a musical cameo in the upcoming movie.