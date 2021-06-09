‘Bob’s Burgers’ to release ‘Music Album Vol. 2’ vinyl this summer

Bob’s Burgers is set to release The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2. this summer.

Sub Pop Records will release the new collection, spanning every “musical morsel” from seasons 7 through 9, across 90 different songs.

Music Album Vol. 2 will feature the actors voicing the Belcher family, including H. Jon Benjamin, Jon Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal, as well as a number of special guests including Adam Driver, Tiffany Haddish, Jenny Slate, Daveed Diggs and more.

The new release will feature a 2 CD set, a 3 LP regular version, and a deluxe limited-edition 3 LP gift box that will include coloured vinyl in a book-style jacket with die-cut pages shaped liked burger fixings, a hardbound lyric book with original Bob’s Burgers artwork, a soft-bound sheet music book, 2 sheets of colour-forms with background scenes, 2 original posters, and more.

It will be released on August 20 via Sub Pop, and is available for pre-order here.

Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers showrunner Loren Bouchard shared an update on the spin-off film last year.

“We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theatres because Bob’s is already on TV,” he explained.

He added: “Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theatres. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk.

“But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theatres safely, we’re excited about Bob’s the movie being seen in the theatre, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case.”