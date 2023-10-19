‘Bodies’ soundtrack: every song in the new Netflix series

Stephen Graham stars in new Netflix sci-fi cop drama Bodies, which landed on the streaming service today (August 19).

Set across multiple timelines, the series comes with an original score by Jon Opstad as well as using music from Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins and more.

The Netflix synopsis of the show reads: “When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?

“To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.”

See the full episode-by-episode list of the show’s full soundtrack below.

Here’s every track on the Bodies soundtrack

Episode 1: ‘You’re Dead Already’



1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘White Jazz’ – Joe Loss and His Band

3. ‘Funk on Steroids’ – Cutta Crepe, Luke de Lux

4. ‘The Love Song’ – Altitude Music

5. ‘So Many Men, So Little Time’ – Miquel Brown

6. ‘Since We Ain’t Together’ – Nia Chennai

7. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ – Dinah Washington

8. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 2: ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘Blue Skies Are Around the Corner’ – Jack Hylton and his Orchestra, Evelyn Lane

3. ‘We’ll Meet Again’ – Vera Lynn

4. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 3: ‘All In Good Time’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘All Things Bright And Beautiful’ – Anglican Hymn

3. ‘Super Mario Bros. Theme’

4. ‘London Pride’ – Noel Coward

5. ‘Lose My Way’ – Ane Brun & Dustin O’Halloran

6. ‘Agnus Dei Op.11’ – Katherine Jenkins & Rodolfus Choir

7. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 4: ‘Right Up The Wazoo’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘After The Lights Go Out’ – The Walker Brothers

3. ‘Twelfth Street Rag’ – Harry Roy and His Band

4. ‘Echo’ – Lucinda Chua

5. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ – Dinah Washington

Episode 5: ‘We Are One Another’s Ghosts’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘Prelude in E minor, Op. 29, No. 4’ – Chopin

3. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 6: ‘The World Is Yours’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘The Bomb Is Live’ – Jan Opstad

3. ‘Prelude And Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846’ – Johann Sebastian Bach

4. ‘Confession’ – Jon Opstad

5. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ – played by Cast on piano

6. A Bullet In Time’ – Jon Opstad

7. ‘Pushing The Button’ – Jon Opstad

8. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 7: ‘Catch Me If You Can’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘Piano Sonata No.7 Adagio’ – Mozart

3. ‘Polly Explores’ – Jon Opstad

4. ‘Bridal March’ – Felix Mendel

5. ‘Connections’ – Jon Opstad

6. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Episode 8: ‘Know You Are Loved’

1. ‘Bodies Main Title’ – Jon Opstad

2. ‘Pushing The Button’ – Jon Opstad

3. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ – played by cast on piano

4. ‘Hush, Hush, Hush’ – Val Rosing

5. ‘When They Sound The Last All Clear’ – Vera Lynn

6. ‘Rewriting History’ – Jon Opstad

7. ‘A New Day’ – Jon Opstad

8. ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’ – Dinah Washington

9. ‘Bodies End Credits’ – Jon Opstad

Creator Paul Tomalin said of Bodies: “The phrase bandied around by all of us at the time was ‘mind-bending’ but I’m going to go for ‘mind-snapping’, a full on lobotomy. It’s a police-procedural show that shifts and transforms from moment to moment so you never know what’s coming next.”

He added: “I believed it was too strange to actually get made but I thought, I’d love to through myself into the research, I’d love to exist in these timelines, really absorb everything I possibly can and the put it on the page, and three, four years later. It was just this challenge I couldn’t ultimately turn down.”