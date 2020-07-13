Body found in lake where ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera went missing

A body has been found in Lake Piru, California, where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing on Thursday (July 9).

The actress, 33, went missing after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body today (July 13) after divers and teams used sonar equipment to resume the search. They did not confirm whether the body is Rivera. A news conference will be held at 10pm BST (local time, 2pm PST).

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera, who was known for portraying cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, was captured on CCTV with her son entering the lake compound last week. A rescue mission was re-listed as a recovery mission later on Thursday, meaning that officials were looking for a missing person who was presumed dead.

Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted that day: “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” the department told NBC Los Angeles, revealing that Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat around three hours after it was rented.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

On Tuesday (July 7), Rivera shared a picture of her and her son to social media with the caption: “Just the two of us.”