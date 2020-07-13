GAMING  

Body found in lake where ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera went missing

A press conference is being held later today to share further details

By Charlotte Krol
Actress Naya Rivera attends the 'Glee' 100th episode celebration at Chateau Marmont on March 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A body has been found in Lake Piru, California, where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing on Thursday (July 9).

The actress, 33, went missing after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body today (July 13) after divers and teams used sonar equipment to resume the search. They did not confirm whether the body is Rivera. A news conference will be held at 10pm BST (local time, 2pm PST).

Rivera, who was known for portraying cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, was captured on CCTV with her son entering the lake compound last week. A rescue mission was re-listed as a recovery mission later on Thursday, meaning that officials were looking for a missing person who was presumed dead.

Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office tweeted that day: “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” the department told NBC Los Angeles, revealing that Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat around three hours after it was rented.

On Tuesday (July 7), Rivera shared a picture of her and her son to social media with the caption: “Just the two of us.”

