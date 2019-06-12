‘Bodyguard’ creator Jed Mercurio confirms he’s in talks for season 2

Make it happen, Ma'am

A second series of Bodyguard looks like an increasing possibility, after creator Jed Mercurio confirmed that he’s in talks for the show’s second season.

The political thriller, which starred Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, saw Madden scooping a Golden Globe for his performance and official became the biggest UK TV drama of all time.

Now, it seems that a second series of the show is an increasingly likely prospect.

Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival, Mercurio confirmed that talks are underway with the BBC – although nothing is set in stone.

“We’re in talks. We’re going through the logistics of it,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no real update now.”

Mercurio also admitted how he was surprised that the show became a massive hit. “I know there’s an adage that your failure should be surprising. But the level of success was surprising,” he said.

This comes after Madden himself admitted that he was planning to meet Mercurio to discuss a second season of the show.

“I’m going to meet Jed in a couple of weeks, to have a chat and see what’s next in his brilliant brain”, he said after the end of the show’s first season.

“So, I’m like, what can happen next? You know, with David. Because he had a hell of a couple of months there. Where do you go with this guy?”

It was also rumoured that the show’s success could see Madden becoming the next James Bond.