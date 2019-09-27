Netflix says BoJack Horseman will end after season 6 – watch the trailer now

The end of an era

Netflix has announced that season 6 of BoJack Horseman will be the show’s last – you can watch the trailer for the final season below.

The first season of BoJack Horseman premiered in 2014. Back in 2018, Netflix confirmed that a sixth season had been commissioned – though the streaming service didn’t say it would be the show’s last.

The streaming giant also announced that the final season will air in two parts. The first will appear on October 25, followed by the second and final part on January 31, 2020.

You can watch the trailer for the final season below.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the show follows Bojack (voiced by Will Arnett), a star of an old ’90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around, who’s “washed up, living in Hollywood, complaining about everything and wearing colourful sweaters.”

Last year, it was confirmed that Bob-Waksberg had been commissioned to produce a new half-hour adults’ cartoon for Amazon.

Undone will follow the exploits of Alma (voiced by Maze Runner‘s Rosa Salazar) as she discovers she has a new relationship with time following a car accident.

Alma then uses these newfound powers to discover the truth about her father’s death. Angelique Cabral has also been cast, as the voice of Alma’s younger sister.