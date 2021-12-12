‘Book Of Boba Fett’ is like ‘The Godfather’, says show’s star Ming-Na Wen

Book Of Boba Fett, the upcoming Mandalorian spin-off series, has been compared to The Godfather by one if its stars.

The Star Wars show follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Mandalorian was regularly compared to classic western films such as The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly and The Magnificent Seven; the Disney+ show wore these western influences on it sleeve, as well as its allusions to samurai cinema.

Speaking in a new interview, Wen – whose character Fennec Shand first appeared in Mandalorian season one episode ‘The Gunslinger’ – differentiated The Book Of Boba Fett from The Mandalorian by saying the show is less western and instead more like The Godfather.

She explained that the spin-off is “more like a take on gangster movies,” before describing the bond between Shand and Fett. She said: “I feel like they are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences. They’re both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor. He saved her, and there’s a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honor that debt.”

Wen’s description of the show aligns with previous comments made by its creator Jon Favreau. “Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist,” he told Empire last month. “You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

The Book Of Boba Fett was first announced in a post-credits sequence at the end of the last season of The Mandalorian in December 2020. The show will launch on Disney+ on December 29.

