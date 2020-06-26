Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis set for TV adaptation

Boris Johnson and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in England will be dramatised for television, in a new series from Michael Winterbottom.

The filmmaker will be teaming up with production house Freemantle, as well as True Detective producer Richard Brown via his company Passenger. Winterbottom will serve as director and co-writer on the series.

The political editor of the Sunday Times, Tim Shipman, will serve as a consultant on the show, while there is no news yet on any cast members.

Advertisement

The show, still untitled, will follow Johnson’s journey from his appointment as prime minister up to his own diagnosis with COVID-19 back in March, as well as the birth of his son.

Winterbottom’s project will also aim to explain and explore how Britain became the second-worst affected country in the world, after the United States.

Freemantle’s global COO, Andrea Scrosati, said in a statement: “There are rare moments in history when leaders find their private lives uniquely connected to national events, where personal experience and official role collide in an unusual way.

“The last few months in the life of the UK Prime Minister clearly mark one of these moments.”

Brown added: “Michael Winterbottom is the ideal filmmaker to tell the story of the extraordinary events surrounding Boris Johnson’s new government and the Covid-19 pandemic, which has captured the attention of the world.”

Advertisement

Winterbottom’s last film, Greed, starred Steve Coogan as a fictionalised high street fashion mogul. In a four-star review, NME called the film, “An effective portrait of a very specific and odious kind of person during a time of capitalism run rampant.”