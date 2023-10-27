Boris Johnson to join ‘GB News’ as a presenter

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he is joining GB News as a presenter.

In a new video posted on X (formerly Twitter) Johnson said he was “excited” to sign up to what he described as a “remarkable” new channel that would allow him to share his “unvarnished views” on politics. He will begin his role in the new year.

He said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come. And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

You can watch the video in full here:

I’m very much looking forward to joining GB News https://t.co/D3bXVDlDss — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 27, 2023

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

Johnson will play “a key role in the channel’s coverage of both the U.K. general election and the U.S. elections next year,” the network said in a statement.

He will also create and host a new series about “the power of Britain around the world” and will also occasionally host live specials in front of audiences around the UK.

Editorial Director Michael Booker said in a statement: “I’m delighted to say, GB News has got Boris ‘done’! We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic.

“Boris has been the most influential Prime Minister of our generation, and his unique insight into domestic and world affairs will be a smash hit with our viewers and listeners. As well as his political skills, he’s an incredibly talented journalist and author, so we can’t wait to start working with him on what will be must-see TV.”

GB News launched in 2021 and Johnson becomes the latest Conservative politician to join the network following his former colleagues Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow