‘Bottom’ extended episodes to air on TV for first time

Extended cuts of two episodes of Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmonson’s sitcom Bottom will be airing on television for the first time.

Bottom, which ran for three seasons on BBC Two from 1991 to 1995, followed the lives of two unemployed, crude flatmates living in London.

Known for its nihilistic and slapstick comedy, Bottom was developed as an extension of their characters in previous sitcoms The Young Ones and Filthy Rich & Catflap.

Now, two episodes from the second season of the comedy show will be aired on Gold, but as extended edits, with some extra footage being aired on television for the first time.

The two episodes, titled Holy and Digger will air on Friday April 19, running in a double bill from 9pm. Each episode will have a 50-minute time slot to allow for advert breaks.

The extended version of Holy (34 minutes 41 seconds) was actually included on the previous series two DVD release, but the cut scenes from Digger have never been released as part of the whole episode.

The longer version of Digger contains about five minutes and 40 seconds of extra footage, while Holy will be extended by approximately three minutes and 10 seconds. Both contain extra scenes, more comical dialogue between the pair and a humorous scene involving a Christmas tree in Holy.

The exclusive airing will take place the night after the brand new one-off documentary, Bottom: Exposed, in which Edmondson provides an insight into the show’s creation, and his collaboration with partner Rik Mayall.