‘Boy Meets World’ cast say Ben Savage “ghosted” them

The cast of Boy Meets World have revealed that they haven’t spoken to co-star Ben Savage in years, saying he has “ghosted” them.

Savage starred as Cory Matthews in the 1990s American sitcom, which began in 1993 and ended in 2000.

Speaking to Variety, Savage’s three co-stars – Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn) and Will Friedle (Eric) said they haven’t spoken to Savage in three years after being “so close” for years after the show ended.

Advertisement

“As a blanket statement, Boy Meets World is an overwhelmingly positive experience in all of our lives,” Strong said.

Discussing how they launched a podcast about the show and asked Savage if he wanted to take part, Fishel said: “He was very adamant that it was not for him.

“He was also very clear, ‘I don’t want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead.’ The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time.”

She added that Savage “kind of disappeared from our lives,” adding of the time she had a baby in 2019: “We were just so, so close, especially during that time. He was checking in with me regularly,” she recalls.

But after that, she added, “he ghosted us.”

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Trina McGee, the actress who portrayed Angela Moore in Boy Meets World, has revealed a male colleague apologised recently for a racist joke made years ago.

McGee posted a series of Tweets in which she claimed she was “called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up.” Additionally, she alleged she was labelled a “bitter bitch” in response to her waiting quietly for a scene to wrap rehearsing.

The actress, 50, then said during an Instagram Live broadcast that the unnamed male colleague who perpetrated the slur had apologised for the comment.

According to McGee [via Buzzfeed] the co-star told her the inappropriate comment was a teachable moment and has since changed his life. McGee concluded in the livestream that she really loves her castmates, “even without getting some of the love back.”