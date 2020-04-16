Trina McGee, the actress who portrayed Angela Moore in ’90s US sitcom Boy Meets World, has revealed a male colleague apologised recently for a racist joke made years ago.

In January, McGee posted a series of Tweets in which she claimed she was “called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up.” Additionally, she alleged she was labelled a “bitter bitch” in response to her waiting quietly for a scene to wrap rehearsing.

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

One reply was that calling me Aunt Jemima was the same as calling me The Jolly Green Giant. Just a fictional food character. I could care less what people call me until the vibe starts to block coins. This is the difference between prejudice and racism. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

This week the actress, 50, said during an Instagram Live broadcast that the unnamed male colleague who perpetrated the slur had apologised for the comment. According to McGee [via Buzzfeed] the co-star told her the inappropriate comment was a teachable moment and has since changed his life. McGee concluded in the livestream that she really loves her castmates, “even without getting some of the love back.”

McGee also said in the Instagram Live that she was “PMsing” when she Tweeted back in January and that she “didn’t know” if she would classify her experience as racism today.

Elsewhere in her revelations shared earlier this year, McGee said a colleague once said “I don’t want anyone in my scene that is female or around me” while filming Boy Meets World.

They should name themselves. When a colleague says “I don’t want anyone in my scene that is female or around me. “ be bold enough to own up to why you are doing this. You don’t have to be inspected gadget to figure it out. I plan on enjoying the squirm of cowards. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

In 2015 McGee reprised her role as Angela, Topanga’s best friend and Shawn’s love interest in Boy Meets World, in one episode for the sequel series Girl Meets World.